Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 22,449 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 402.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.