Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 5,234 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

