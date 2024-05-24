Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $542,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,099,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 614,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Stock Performance
Shares of CRUS opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $115.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRUS
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cirrus Logic
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.