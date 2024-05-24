Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $75.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

