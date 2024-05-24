Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at about $28,436,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,675,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,374,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TELUS by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,971,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,322 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

