Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $99.80, with a volume of 26047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Veralto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.75.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $4,940,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $60,495,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $7,944,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

