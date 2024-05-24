Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,619 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,239,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 49,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 24.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

AMWD opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.73.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

