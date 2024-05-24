Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Daktronics by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 89,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Daktronics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 132,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,154,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $509.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Daktronics

Daktronics Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.