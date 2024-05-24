Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,972 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lazard alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,219,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,565,000 after acquiring an additional 436,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lazard by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 466,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 574,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Down 0.3 %

LAZ stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -116.08 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Lazard

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.