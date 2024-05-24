Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 410.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,514 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $1,123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NMRK stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

