Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.18

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.37. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 13,893 shares trading hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 252.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

