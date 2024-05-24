Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.18

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.37. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 13,893 shares trading hands.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
