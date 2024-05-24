Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

NYSE VOYA opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

