Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,382,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,335 shares of company stock worth $901,254. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS stock opened at $210.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.53. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.87%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

