WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in WD-40 by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $231.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average is $245.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of -0.02. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $182.53 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.26%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

