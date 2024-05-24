Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,125.95.

NVIDIA Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $298.06 and a 1 year high of $1,063.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $889.46 and its 200 day moving average is $698.74. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

