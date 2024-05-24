Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.85

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.85 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 76591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 924,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,589,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

