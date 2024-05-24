Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $284.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $348.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.