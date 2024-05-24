Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 133,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.92.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

