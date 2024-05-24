Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.23. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 26,769,575 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.54.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 138.20% and a negative net margin of 1,005.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Workhorse Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,323,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 453,085 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

