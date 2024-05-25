360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
In related news, insider Tony Pitt bought 23,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.16 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of A$121,667.64 ($81,111.76). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,416 shares of company stock valued at $274,594. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
