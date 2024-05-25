A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives $38.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

AMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $868.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jess M. Ravich acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,737 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

