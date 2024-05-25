Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2253 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ackermans & Van Haaren’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Ackermans & Van Haaren Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVHNY opened at $15.53 on Friday. Ackermans & Van Haaren has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53.
Ackermans & Van Haaren Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ackermans & Van Haaren
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.