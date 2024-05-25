AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 22.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,166,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average is $116.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

