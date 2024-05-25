AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 1.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 2,899,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,469,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AGNC. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 146,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.