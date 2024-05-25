Ajay Sabherwal Sells 596 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $220.45 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.81 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

