Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Albany International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Albany International news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Price Performance

Albany International stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

