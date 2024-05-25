Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (AMJB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4535 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Down 0.2 %
AMJB opened at $27.84 on Friday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26.
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
