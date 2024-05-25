Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ATUSF stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

