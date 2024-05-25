Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Altius Minerals Price Performance
Shares of ATUSF stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.
About Altius Minerals
