Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.600 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.40-$1.60 EPS.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $232.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

