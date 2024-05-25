Analyzing BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) & Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BranchOut Food and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BranchOut Food and Tate & Lyle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $2.83 million 2.40 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -1.14 Tate & Lyle $2.13 billion 1.70 $229.01 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food.

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tate & Lyle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BranchOut Food and Tate & Lyle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Tate & Lyle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tate & Lyle beats BranchOut Food on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems. It also provides industrial starches; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed, meal, and corn oil. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

