Andrew Y. Ng Sells 3,981 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,033,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,203,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COUR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.