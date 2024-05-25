Anthony Noto Buys 28,900 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

