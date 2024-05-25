Anthony O’sullivan Sells 25,000 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 846,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.55 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $496.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

