Apu Apustaja (APU) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $242.97 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja’s launch date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.club.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 314,246,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00074441 USD and is down -9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $6,045,286.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

