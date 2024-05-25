Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.25. 316,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,149,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 175.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

