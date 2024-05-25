Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Assurant has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Assurant to earn $16.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $169.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant has a one year low of $118.45 and a one year high of $189.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

