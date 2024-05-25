Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Holdings Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Assurant were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 52.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $169.01 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $118.45 and a one year high of $189.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

