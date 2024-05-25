Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.60. Auna shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 76,004 shares traded.

Get Auna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AUNA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Auna

Auna Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Auna during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Auna during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Auna in the first quarter worth approximately $6,899,000.

About Auna

(Get Free Report)

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.