Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 33 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,836,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,049 shares of company stock valued at $20,727,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $492.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $500.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

