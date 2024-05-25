Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,170 shares of company stock worth $6,356,101 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $63.01 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

