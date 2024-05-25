Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Samsara alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 254,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth about $5,878,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 608.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 640,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Samsara by 54.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 37,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $148,031.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 303,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 303,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,191.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837,779 shares of company stock worth $66,507,854. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.