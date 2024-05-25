Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,158 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

