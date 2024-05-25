Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,129 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,238,000 after acquiring an additional 480,055 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,671,000 after acquiring an additional 146,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $157,270,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.