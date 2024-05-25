Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. CWM LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $154,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $98,587,511. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,684.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,439.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $942.93. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,678.75.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

