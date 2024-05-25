Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,675 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,228,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

