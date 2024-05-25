Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

