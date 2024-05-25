Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Simmons First National by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.7 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

