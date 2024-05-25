Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,154,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,667,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

