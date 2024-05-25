Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 696,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,358 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 122,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 76,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

