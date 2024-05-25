Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $753.38 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $679.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,380 shares of company stock valued at $32,026,223 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.